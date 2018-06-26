Home / Uncategorized / Hearing of Avant Garde Chairman postponed to 25th July

Hearing of Avant Garde Chairman postponed to 25th July

Hearing of the bribery case against the Chairman of Avant Garde, Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and former Coordinating Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Palitha Fernando has been postponed to 25th July, as ordered by the Colombo High Court.

When the case was called before the Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran, today (26), attorneys of the retired Major General Palitha Fernando produce a medical certificate stating that their client was currently hospitalized due to a surgery.

 

