Health Minster orders to appoint doctors to closed hospitals

Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva to appoint new doctors to all the closed government hospitals in order to re-open them.

According to the Health Sources, the Minister has ordered to appoint the doctors for the closed hospitals from the 332 Post Intern appointments to be given to the doctors. He has also ordered to appoint doctors to the island-wide dialysis centers.

The Minister made these remarks at the provincial Health Ministers summit held at Blood Transfusion Center in Narahenpita. Further discussions were held regarding the issues prevailing at Provincial level, the Government Information Department said.

Minister also instructed to recruit 1,500 field assistants for dengue prevention activities. It was also decided to recruit 212 nurses to Ayurvedic hospitals. According to the minster, a new hospital will be built in Matale-Dambulla area with foreign assistance.