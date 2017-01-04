Health Ministry website hacked

Share ! tweet







The website of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine was hacked last night by an unknown group that called itself MCA or Muslim Cyber Army.

Attempts to enter the website through its welcome page with three language tabs directs one to an interface with a Jihadist style armed Islamic group logo with the name Muslim Cyber Army written beneath it.

The interface with the logo also carried the message: “Hacked by Mr. Z” and an Arabic phrase, followed by its English transciption: “Hidup Mulia Atau Mati Syahid”.