Health Ministry to implement a special program to eradicate dengue

As the mosquito-borne dengue epidemic is spreading in the 12 different districts of the island, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health plans to implement a special program to eradicate the menace.

Minister of Health Dr. Rajith Senaratne chairing a special meeting yesterday disclosed that a special program covering all the districts affected by dengue will be implemented to clean, especially school premises, to eliminate the dengue mosquito larvae.

The Minister said that a program will be launched to clean school premises with the support of the parents before reopening after vacation, and sought the assistance of the ministry of education, Police and public health inspectors to make the program successful.

Schools are required to keep their premises clean and if dengue larvae found in school premises the area should be cleaned within one month. If failed to eliminate the breeding grounds, the Health Ministry will take legal action against the principal of the school.

Among the other programs to control the dengue menace, the Ministry plans to establish dengue prevention committees at schools and to obtain a monthly dengue report from the school development committee. The Ministry will prepare a special circular to be distributed among schools notifying these actions.