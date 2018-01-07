Home / HEALTH / Health Ministry reduces registration fees for medicinal drugs

The Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has taken steps to reduce several fees required for registration of medicinal drugs.

Accordingly, fees for drug registration under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority, new product registration and licensing fees have been reduced with effect from 5th January midnight.

The measures has been taken in response to a request made by the All Island Private Pharmacy Owners Association.

The Association has pointed out to the Minister the numerous difficulties they had to face due to the government’s decision to increase the processing fees for medicinal drugs and decision to reduce the prices of drugs.

The processing fees were increased according to a special gazette issued on June 14, 2017.

