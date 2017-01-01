Health Ministry plans to reduce the prices of another 50 types of pharmaceuticals

Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine plans to reduce the prices of another 50 types of pharmaceuticals.

The president of Pharmaceuticals Price Control Committee, Dr. Palitha Abeykoon said the doctors and pharmaceuticals companies are discussing the price control.

The government in October reduced prices of 48 essential drugs under the first phase of the National Drug Policy implemented this year.

Under the new policy, prices of 48 drugs, especially the drugs used for non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, and diabetes etc., were reduced.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abeykoon noted that they are studying whether the consumers are getting the benefits of the lowered prices of the 48 drugs and no complaints have been received so far about the price reductions.

The Ministry also announced that it is considering a plan to reduce the prices of other necessary medical items such as disposables and equipment.