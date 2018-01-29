Health Ministry claims drastic drop in dengue

Around 4,900 dengue patients had been reported from January 1 to 27, health ministry officials said.

However, it was a drastic decrease compared to the corresponding period last year, community physician at the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said. “In January 2017, we received 10,927 cases. The ministry has carried out a number of initiatives to combat the disease and the people are now much more aware. The met department has said the rains might start from today so the public has to be vigilant.”

In 2017, 185,688 suspected dengue cases were recorded by the Epidemiology Unit. About 41% of these cases had been reported from the Western Province.