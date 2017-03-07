Health Ministry affirms Russian cancer drugs quality

Share ! tweet







Ministry of Health affirmed that the drugs imported from Russia for cancer treatment at state hospitals are not of inferior quality and no problems have been reported in the country with regard to the quality of drugs.

The Ministry dismissed the accusations leveled by the joint opposition that the doctors at Maharagama Cancer Hospital are not using the drugs imported from Russia for treatment of cancer as baseless.

The Director of Maharagama Apeksha Hospital Dr. Wilfred Kumarasiri has said that the hospital has been using the medicines for the last nine months to treat cancer patients.

The Joint Opposition has lodged a complaint with the Bribery Commission and CID against Health Minister, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, alleging that substantial stocks of "unsuitable Russian-made cancer drugs" had been imported at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion without consulting the Sri Lanka College of Oncologists, the top professional body in this specialized sphere, The Sunday Island reported.

Sri Lanka's National Medicines Regulatory Authority has earlier assured that the anti-tumor drug trastuzumab manufactured by a Russian biotech company is registered in Sri Lanka for the treatment of cancer patients following proper guidelines and is safe for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, issuing instructions to the Private Hospital Regulatory Authority (PHRA), has requested all private hospitals to submit data on patients suffering from infectious diseases