Health Minister wants code of conduct for Ministers

Share ! tweet







Health Minister, Dr Rajitha Senaratne yesterday said he had requested Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to initiate an awareness programme on ‘discipline and code of conduct’ for ministers in the government of good governance.

Dr Senaratne said he had met Premier Wickremesinghe on Sunday (12) prior to his (Premier’s) departure for Australia. He had impressed upon the premier the need to safeguard the coalition government. "We were able to change the system that had been in existence. Therefore the people expect better discipline among the ministers of this government, he observed.

Minister Dr Senaratne inaugurating a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs. 400 million in Kaalavilakanda, Beruwela said the ministers should be made aware of the importance of discipline and good conduct. "We can’t leave room for acts which promote violence or are illegal. Neither the President nor the Prime Minister misuse power vested in them. Instead they only use their power to serve the people".