Health Minister temporarily suspends registration of new pharmacies

Share ! tweet







Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has temporarily halted registration of new pharmacies in the island in response to complaints of sub-par pharmacies opening up in every town.

The Minister said a decision will be taken about the registration of pharmacies after the conduct of an island-wide census on pharmacies by the National Drug Regulatory Authority.

Pharmacy owners who participated in a meeting organized by the All Ceylon Pharmacy Owners Association in Kalutara recently have complained that they are facing obstacles to their business due to the opening of pharmacies in every town.

According to some Pharmacy Owners, their businesses have been affected by the new pharmacies being opened in every town without even having a single pharmacist working in the pharmacies.

The Health Minister emphasized that there should be at least one pharmacist in each pharmacy and a manager in their location. The Minister said no one would be permitted to exploit the people through the drugs trade.