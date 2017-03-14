Health Minister stresses use of government-provided stents for patients

Share ! tweet







Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has requested all cardiologists to use the stents imported by the Ministry of Health in cardiac surgeries on patients.

At a meeting held at the Ministry, the Minister with the consultant cardiologists from Colombo National Hospital, and Lady Ridgeway Children Hospital said the government provides the stents to the patients free of charge and requested them not to be misused.

The Minister instructed to issue a special circular to curb any misuse of stents, to hospitals which perform cardiac surgeries. It was also decided to perform an evaluation with regard to surgeries performed using free stents. The Medical Supplies Division received 500 stents in the first phase and the stents were procured with the recommendations of the consultant cardiologists.

The cost of each stent is Rs. 75,000 and the Ministry of Health has spent over Rs. 37 million for the stents. These have already been dispatched to hospitals. The Medical Supplies Division is expecting a further stock of stents to satisfy the demand for 3 months, the Minister said.

He said the required stock of stents for 2017 have already been ordered through the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation.