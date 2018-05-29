Health Minister elected as a vice chairman of WHO executive Board

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has been elected as a Vice Chairman of World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board unopposed during its Executive Committee Meeting held in Geneva.

He was elected Vice Chair from the South-East Asia region at the 143rd Session of the WHO Executive Board on Monday (28), for a period of one year. “I’m honored by the confidence placed on me both by the members of the CR (Committee on Conventions and Recommendations) and the WHO,” he said addressing the session.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank the Director-General of the WHO and the Regional Director CR for their outstanding leadership and vision through which I believe the WHO could make its best impact on the peoples of the world.”

“I look forward to working with you all in achieving our shared vision in making this planet a healthier place to live in,” he said.

The Minister is currently in Geneva to attend the 71st World Health Assembly which just concluded and the session of the executive board.