Health Minister cancels tender for importing cancer drug

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne today stated that the tender granted for the importation of the cancer treatment drug Nimotuzumab, has been cancelled as per his instructions.

The minister said that the cancellation was a direct consequence of the numerous complaints that were made against the company responsible for the importation of the drug, with regard to alleged misconduct.

Police investigations are underway to look into the accusations made against the company regarding the mismanagement of certain cancer drugs that had previously been imported into the country under a different company name.

Mr. Senaratne further added that the company accused with misconduct, had managed to change its postal address and registered itself as a new company, last month.