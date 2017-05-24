HC grants Yoshitha permission to go abroad

Colombo High Court Judge A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa yesterday granted Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa permission to travel overseas for two months from May 31, 2017.

Yoshitha has allegedly failed to disclose how he raised funds for launching the CSN TV channel.

The Kaduwela Magistrate remanded Yoshitha Rajapaksa. The order to grant him bail was made by the High Court of Colombo. The High Court ordered Yoshitha to seek permission of that court if he wanted to go overseas.

President’s Counsel, Gamini Marapana yesterday told the High Court that his client, Yoshitha, was serving in the security unit of his father Mahinda Rajapaksa, who would shortly leave for Japan. The court also granted Yoshitha permission to go to Australia.