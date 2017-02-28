HC allows Weerawansa to attend PC meetings

Share ! tweet







The Colombo High Court yesterday ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons to allow Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa to attend Parliamentary Committee meetings, while in remand custody. The arguments in respect of the Revision bail application filed by Weerawansa was fixed for March 8.

Weerawansa is suspected of misusing state vehicles causing a loss of Rs. 90 million to the government during the former regime. The Colombo Magistrate refused him bail. The suspect then filed a revision application in the High Court.

President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana appeared with Navin Marapana for Weerawansa.

Senior State Counsel Lakmini Girihagama appeared for the Attorney General. The High Court Bench comprised Vikum Kaluarachchi.