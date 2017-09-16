Hayleys purchases 61 per cent stake in SINGER

Hayleys PLC, controlled by business magnate Dhammika Perera, purchased a 61.73 percent stake in SINGER (Sri Lanka) PLC yesterday.

Hayleys acquired 231,864,362 shares of SINGER Sri Lanka at the price of Rs. 47.00 per share. This was a crossing that took place at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) taking the day’s turnover to Rs. 11.45 billion, the highest day’s turnover to date this year. Consequently, both indices, that is, the All Share Price Index went up by 20.57 points and S and P SL20 index rose by 21.65 points

The total value of the transaction is reportedly Rs. 10.89 billion. Apart from that another crossing took place; that was JKH 1.07 million shares crossed to the tune of Rs. 173 million at a per share value of Rs. 163.

There was acute interest in plantation sector counters apart from the Heyleys transaction. For example, Lankem Development, which owns plantation companies, saw its shares being heavily traded in the market.