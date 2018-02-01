Hashim insists no adverse findings against UNPers

General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Kabir Hashim said yesterday that in the Report of the Commission of Inquiry on the issuance of Treasury Bonds, there were no findings against any member of the United National Party including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake in regard to the issuance of Treasury Bonds.

The Commission of Inquiry however has decided that the Attorney General and the Bribery Commission should determine whether action should be taken against Karunanayake, MP, under the Bribery Act or other appropriate legislation in respect of their findings that he had derived a substantial benefit from the lease payments made by Walt and Row Associates (Pvt) Ltd., which is an associate company of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd., which is owned and controlled by the same persons who owned and controlled Perpetual Treasuries Ltd.

The Commission has also stated that the Attorney General or other appropriate authorities could also consider whether the evidence given by Karunanayake is shown to have been incorrect and in that case whether there are grounds for prosecution under Section 179 and or under Section 188 of the Penal Code or other relevant provisions of the law, read with Section 9 of the Commission of Inquiry Act No. 17 of 1948.

In view of this, the Committee appointed by the Leader of the United National Party has recommended that until a finality is reached by the Attorney General and/or the Bribery Commission that no legal action is to be filed against Karunanayake or if such action is instituted, until the conclusion of such action, steps should be taken to ensure that Karunanayake should not exercise any duties as an Assistant Leader of the United National Party.

The Report will be presented to the Working Committee to be held in mid February.”