Harry to marry US actress Meghan next year

British Prince Harry is to marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle next year, the BBC reported today.

Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Ms Markle next spring and they plan to live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged earlier this month.

In a statement, Prince Charles said he was “delighted to announce” his son’s news and that Harry had received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.

Only the Queen and “other close members of his family” initially knew of the engagement, which took place in London.

The announcement, issued by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official residence, said details about the wedding day would be “announced in due course”.

The engaged couple will appear for photographs outside Kensington Palace on Monday afternoon, and will take part in a broadcast interview in the evening.