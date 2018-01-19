Home / POLITICS / Hambantota port workers call off fast unto death

Hambantota port workers call off fast unto death

Hambantota port workers have decided to call off their “fast unto death” campaign, a short while ago, due to a receiving a favorable response from Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to their demands.

The protest fast was launched on January 9 demanding that the 438 employees of the Magampura Port be recruited by the Ports Authority or that they be compensated sufficiently.

Eleven employees, including a female employee, had launched the protest, which had continued until today (19).

The protest fast was organised by the Hambantota Magampura Ports Employees’ Union. Last Thursday (11), three employees, who were staging the fast-unto-death, were hospitalised.

