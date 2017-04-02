Hambantota has a port without ships, airport sans planes and stadium with no cricketers

Share ! tweet







Minister of housing and construction Sajith Premadasa says that Hambantota is ‘proud’ to boast of a sea port without ships, an airport sans planes and an international stadium without cricketers. This was the ‘legacy’ left behind by the Rajapaksas, who built these white elephants during their regime.

Addressing a public meeting at Lunugamvehera after laying the foundation for the construction of a bridge at Aluthgamaara at a cost of Rs. 23.9 million, he said the Magampura sea port and the Mattala airport were built without a proper feasibility report and an environmental assessment. They were now white elephants and hence, a burden on the country.

Premadasa noted that jungle lands had to be cleared to build the massive Mahaweli project, but wild jumbos who were invading villages due to the loss of their habitat were safely relocated.