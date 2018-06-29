Home / LATEST / Habarakada Wasantha’s wife arrested with revolver and bullets

Habarakada Wasantha’s wife arrested with revolver and bullets

neo 2 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 37 Views

The wife of ‘Habarakada Wasantha’, a suspect evading arrested following the recent jewellery shop robbery in Matara, has been arrested with a revolver and live ammunition, the Police Spokesman said.

He stated that the firearm and bullets were found after Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel searched the house of the wanted suspect in Homagama.

One police officer was killed, two other police officers and two civilians were injured and hospitalised following the shootout outside a jewellery shop in the Matara town, between several armed men wearing helmets who were robbing the store and policemen on June 22.

Four suspects were arrested over the incident. However one of them, the main suspect, Chamara Indrajith Jayasundara, was shot and killed by police officers when he allegedly attempted to hurl a grenade at them during the search for a hidden bag.

About neo

Check Also

SL Navy rescues 11 seamen onboard

Sri Lanka Navy has come to the rescue of 11 seamen on a distressed merchant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved