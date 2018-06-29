Habarakada Wasantha’s wife arrested with revolver and bullets

The wife of ‘Habarakada Wasantha’, a suspect evading arrested following the recent jewellery shop robbery in Matara, has been arrested with a revolver and live ammunition, the Police Spokesman said.

He stated that the firearm and bullets were found after Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel searched the house of the wanted suspect in Homagama.

One police officer was killed, two other police officers and two civilians were injured and hospitalised following the shootout outside a jewellery shop in the Matara town, between several armed men wearing helmets who were robbing the store and policemen on June 22.

Four suspects were arrested over the incident. However one of them, the main suspect, Chamara Indrajith Jayasundara, was shot and killed by police officers when he allegedly attempted to hurl a grenade at them during the search for a hidden bag.