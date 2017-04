Share ! tweet







Former Sri Lankan Cricketer and Sri Lanka Cricket Manager Asanka Gurusinghe has been appointed a member of the Selection Committee.

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya serves as the Chairman of the Selections Committee.

With Gurusinghe, three members of the Sri Lankan World Cup winning team of 1996 function as members of the Selections Committee. Gurusinghe was appointed the Manager of Sri Lanka Cricket before the series with Bangladesh.