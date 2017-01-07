GSP+ next week

Share ! tweet







The GSP+ concession from the European Union would definitely be given to Sri Lanka by next week, President Maithripala Sirisena says.

The observation was made while he was speaking at an event held in Kandy on Friday. Meanwhile, the President while addressing another gathering has dismissed as “dream” the claim by his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa that he would make a political comeback by toppling the current government this year.

“Certain people can dream but the government would not be toppled before 2020,” Sirisena said. “The government could only be changed by the public at the next election.

There will be no action to violate the law and violate the constitution,” Sirisena stressed, referring to Rajapaksa’s recent comments that the Joint Opposition of his supporters could change the government through a roll in the head count in parliament.