Colombo Magistrate’s court has ordered Ms.Daisy Forrest Wickremasinghe, the great aunt of Yoshitha Rajapaksa to submit a statement to the Financial Crimes Investigation Department in relation to the purchase of a luxury house in Galkissa.

Ms.Daisy Forrest, who is under scrutiny for her connection to the Rajapaksa family real estate purchases, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s court on September 1.