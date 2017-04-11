Grama Niladhari’s agitated by new transfer rule

Share ! tweet







Grama Nliadharis all over the country would resort to trade union action against a transfer scheme introduced by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Management, President of the Joint Union of the Grama Niladharis C. D. Wanninayake said yesterday.

The association had decided on a course of action and the first move would be made soon after the Sinhala-Tamil New year, he said.

Wanninayake said the ministry secretary had transfered 14,220 members of the Grama Niladhari Service without consulting any union.

The Union President said incumbent Secretary to the President PB Abeykoon had issued a circular while the latter was the secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Management permitting a Grama Niladharis to serve in the same division for seven years. That directive had helped the Grama Niladharis identify problems in the areas concerned and serve the public better, Wanninayake said.

The incumbent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Management had ordered that all members of the Grama Niladhari service who had served more than two years in a division where a popular school is situated be transferred out, Wanninayake said.