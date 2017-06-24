Graham Ford steps down

Graham Ford has resigned as the Head Coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team, SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala confirmed today.

Speculation had been rife since yesterday that the South African has stepped down after the team’s poor outing during the Champions Trophy in England.

According to media reports, Nic Pothas, the fielding coach, is set to take over the duties for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting June 30. Sri Lanka will also play a one-off Test, starting July 14.