The Ministry of Education announced that the closing date for accepting applications for 2018 admissions to Grade 1 in state schools has been extended till July 10, 2017.

The closing date was previously set for June 30, 2017.

The Ministry instructs parents who have not submitted application forms yet to also submit a copy of the National Identity Card (NIC) certified by the holder directly to the school, and subsequently obtain a letter from the Principal confirming submission.

