Grace period to register for private medical institutions

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne yesterday extended the grace period given to all private sector health institutions to register with the Health Ministry’s Private Sector Regulatory Unit (PHRU).

Dr. Senaratne, participating in discussions at the Health Ministry, on a report submitted by KPMG International, a world leader in audit, tax and advisory services, declared a further grace period of one month for all private hospitals and doctors serving in them, those running private laboratories, nurses training schools and a ambulance services.

They would be given till end January, 2018 (1-31 January, 2018) to register.

Instructing Director of the PHRU, Dr Vasantha Dissanayake to take legal action against those who fail to comply, Dr Senaratne warned that no grace periods would be given again. The Investigations Unit of the Ministry, too, would be on standby to carry out inspections after January 31.

Dr. Senaratne said his ministry was trying to rid the health sector of quacks and bogus institutions.