Co-cabinet Spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that a new constitution is being formulated to be implemented and not to keep looking at it.

He stated that the incumbent government has a mandate given by 6.2 million people and that the government is acting according to that mandate.

The Health Minister was responding to a question raised by journalists, during the cabinet press briefing held yesterday, regarding the decision reached by the Maha Nayaka Theros of the three major Nikayas.