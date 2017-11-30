Govt. will establish promised S’gamuwa medical faculty next year

The government was planning to set up a medical faculty at the Sabaragamuwa University and it would initially have 75 students selected on the basis of this year’s GCE A/L examination results, Parliament was told yesterday.

Leader of the House and Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella said the government had decided to start the medical faculty in the Sabaragamuwa University and the incumbent vice chancellor had been directed to discuss with relevant ministries and officials to develop a course curriculum.

“We intend to obtain lands on lease and start the faculty,” the minister said, adding that funds had been allocated for the purpose.

The minister said so in response to a question raised by UPFA MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.