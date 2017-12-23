Govt. will continue even if SLFP leaves

Higher Education and Highways Minister and Chief Government Whip Lakshman Kiriella yesterday warned that if the SLFP decided to leave the unity coalition after 31st of December, there were sufficient opposition members ready to help the government continue.

Kiriella said that with the backing of those Opposition MPs under close coordination of the President and Prime Minister, the government could continue to function.

The two-year agreement between the UNP and the SLFP ended on August 31 and on the request of the President it was extended to December 31 and the SLFP agreed to the extension.

Kiriella said that among those Opposition members willing to join the government were Joint Opposition members as well as those representing Tamil political parties.