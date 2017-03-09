Govt. to unveil a dedicated bus lane

Share ! tweet







The government will test a pilot project on a dedicated bus lane as a solution to severe traffic congestion during peak hours in Colombo, a top government minister said Wednesday.

Minister Patali Ranawaka told reporters during a press conference held in Colombo that a week-long test of the priority lane for buses will put into practice from 12 March.

The project will be tested on a one kilometer stretch of the road from Rajagiriya – Rajagiriya Ayurveda junction. “The use of public transportation has reduced from 80 per cent to 50 per cent since 1980,” Ranawaka said. The minister also went on to say at present about a Rs.1 billion is lost daily due to traffic jams across the country