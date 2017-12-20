Home / POLITICS / Govt. to set up ‘Reconciliation Channel’ in North

Govt. to set up ‘Reconciliation Channel’ in North

The government has decided to set up a new television channel for the predominantly Tamil-speaking community in the North and the East with the aim of fostering reconciliation.

Technical equipment needed for the setting up of ‘Reconciliation Channel’ have already been ordered, co-cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said at the weekly cabinet briefing held at Department of Government Information (DGI) today (20).

District Secretary of Jaffna has allocated a land area of 100 perches from Meesalai Weerasingham Central College, Chavakachcheri for the construction of a studio for the proposed television channel in Northern Province.

