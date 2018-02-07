Govt: to send team to Dubai to extradite fugitive ex-diplomat Udayanga

Sri Lanka is taking measures to extradite former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who was arrested in Dubai in UAE on an international warrant.

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake said a team of eight officers of law will visit Dubai tomorrow to bring Udayanga Weeratunga back to Sri Lanka.

The team will include officials from FCID, CID, Foreign Ministry, Attorney General’s Department and Immigration Department. They will liaise with Dubai authorities to facilitate the process to extradite the fugitive ex-diplomat under the extradition treaty between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The former diplomat, who has been issued an Interpol notice was detained by Interpol at the Dubai International Airport on February 4th while he was in transit to travel to Los Angeles.

Weeratunga, who is a relative of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, is alleged to have committed financial misappropriation to the tune of US$ 14 million while purchasing four Ukraine-built MIG-27 aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2005.