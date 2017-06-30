Govt to seek foreign specialists assitance on Uma Oya project

The government expects to get the assistance of foreign specialists to seek the possibility to take forward the Uma Oya project by preventing any disturbance from occurring to the people,President Maithripala Sirisena said.

“The people in the area have to face the bad effects of this project which had been operated only on the political decisions, neglecting the advice of the engineers. Though the groups who corrupted millions of rupees through those wrong political decisions, and committed financial frauds are silent in front of the people’s protests yesterday , the government will carry out an investigation against them,” he said.

The President was speaking at a ceremony held today (June 29) in Nuwara Eliya.

“When the current government came to power, the possibility to stop this project was examined. But we couldn’t stop it as twothrids of the project had been competed by that time. Furthermore, we had to consider moving the project forward as a huge loan had been taken from the government of Iran for this project,” he added.

President Sirisena stated that he had discussions with local and foreign specialists about the actions to be taken now. He said a German specialist on mining has started investigations and another group of specialists will arrive in Sri Lanka to carry out further studies.