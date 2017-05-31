Govt: to reconstruct houses floods victims

The government will implement a program to reconstruct the houses destroyed and damaged by the devastating floods and landslides in the country.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at a discussion held with the National Council for Disaster Management held yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat instructed the officials to implement a program immediately to construct the houses destroyed and partially damaged.

The Government will take steps to reconstruct 640 completely destroyed houses with the assistance of the members of the Tri-Forces and Civil Defense Force, National Housing Development Authority, and to renovate another 5,329 partially destroyed houses with the assistance of Ministry of Vocational Training.

President Sirisena also instructed the officials to identify lands located beyond the landslide-prone areas to construct new houses and further emphasized not to resettle the people in Conservation areas making them illegal settlers.

According to the Disaster Management Center as of 6 pm Wednesday 1,509 houses are fully destroyed and 7,643 houses are partially damaged.