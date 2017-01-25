Govt to give seven perches to each estate worker family

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said that the government was making arrangements with the Plantations Ministry to provide seven perches of land to plantation workers to create settlements for them where they laboured.

Addressing the fourth Ministerial Consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) followed by the Senior Official Meeting at Cinnamon Lake Side Hotel in Colombo with the participation of Ministers and Senior Officials in charge of foreign employment sector in member states, he said that the government was looking after the welfare of the estate workers as well as motivating them to move out of the estates and to look for other jobs.

The government was also in a process of upgrading the science teaching facilities to the students of the plantation workers since they had no access to science subjects, Wickremesinghe said.

Referring to the two types of migration that occurred in the 19th century, the Prime Minister stressed that unlike other countries Sri Lanka had taken steps to grant citizenship to Indian Tamils who migrated to Sri Lanka to work in plantations during Dutch and British era.

Since there were such a large number of Indian Tamil population, the government took steps to sent back some of them to South India under an agreement with India, he noted.

Appreciating the efforts taken by the ADD to strengthen the network of cooperation which related to the foreign employment, PM Wickremesinghe noted that safeguarding of migrant women should be one of the main concerns of the dialogue as majority of migrant workers were women.

Highlighting the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region, the Premier Wickremesinghe noted that South Asia had become the fastest growing region in the Indian Ocean and the countries in the region should take the fullest advantage of the situation which should allow more migration and ensure a system which recreate benefits for all countries.

Sri Lanka was being transformed into the hub of the Indian Ocean where it becomes a centre for logistic for businesses and corridors were open for economic developments, he added.

Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Athukorala said the United Nations data on trends in international migration shows, that the number of international migrants had grown, at a rate faster than the growth rate of the world population.