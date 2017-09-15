Govt to give increased importance to women’s welfare – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe stated that the government will take steps to create an administrative position for the management of women’s welfare in all Divisional Secretariats.

The Prime Minister made these statements while addressing an event held to hand over appointments for government registrars and to acknowledge the services of Grama Niladhari Officers held at Temple Trees earlier today (14).

In his address, the premier stated that the government is committed to providing increased support to the development of women’s welfare. He stated that steps will be taken to give increased prominence to women as the percentage of women in Sri Lanka has increased by 52%.

It was also stated that the Ministry of Women’s Affairs together with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs will work together to create an administrative position in every Divisional Secretariat to develop and safeguard women’s welfare.