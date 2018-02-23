Govt to deposit cash to farmers’ bank accounts for fertiliser

The government will deposit cash for full market value of fertilizer to farmers bank accounts from next cultivation season, Agriculture Minister Duminda Dissanayake said.

He stated that in addition to banking cash for fertiliser to cultivate paddy, corn, soya and onion, each farmer will receive a free agri insurance cover of Rs 40,000 per acre.

The decisions were taken during a discussion held yesterday with the participation of Minister Dissanayake, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Special Assignments Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama, the President’s representative to the National Economic Council (NEC) and relevant officials.

It was decided that the full cost for the purchase of furtiliser by paddy farmers and the five additional crops of corn, soya, chili, opinions and potatoes, will be deposited to the bank accounts of farmers before the start of the next cultivation season