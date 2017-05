The government said yesterday that it was willing to amend the laws with a view to minimising the incidence of landslides.

State Enterprise Development Deputy Minister Eran Wickremeratne, addressing a press conference in Colombo, invited geologists to do a comprehensive study and advise the authorities on measures to be adopted to prevent death and destruction due to floods and mudslides.

“We are willing to revise the laws and regulations based on expert advice”, he said.