Govt Printer receives delimitation committee report

The Government Printer says that the Delimitation Committee report has been received and that it will be gazette within the day.

The final draft of the Delimitation Committee, with the signatures of all five members, was handed over to the Provincial Councils and Local Govt Minister Faizer Mustapha on January 17.

Submitting the report for publication as gazette had been delayed for a month due to certain technical errors . The report was initially scheduled to be handed over to the minister on January 02, 2017.