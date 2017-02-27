Govt. Printer at Commission of Inquiry today

Share ! tweet







Government Printer G.K.D. Liyanage has been summoned by the Commission of Inquiry investigating the controversial bond sale on Monday.

The officials said a statement would be recorded from Liyanage to resolve the issue that has erupted with regard to the date of the gazette notification issued under the current government on the treasury bonds.

Meanwhile, former Superintendent Dr. M.Z.M. Ashim of the Public Debt Department of the Sri Lanka Central Bank will also arrive at the CoI to give a statement today.