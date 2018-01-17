Govt plans to develop 13 hospitals with Chinese aid

With the assistance of the Government of China, 13 Sri Lankan hospitals will be developed to provide better services to the public, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne said.

The Minister announced this during a special discussion held at the Ministry recently on developing the Mirigama Base Hospital.

The hospital will be developed at a cost of Rs. 2 billion with the financial assistance of the Chinese government.

A complex comprising an outpatient department (OPD), emergency unit, laboratory services, a radiation unit and a blood transfusion center will be constructed at the hospital.

The Minister said with the financial assistance of the Chinese government the Government has planned to develop the Beruwala Dharga Hospital, Aluthgama Hospital, Sammanthurai Hospital, Eravur, Pottuvil, Karapitiya, Polonnaruwa, Padaviya, Walasmulla, Kalawana, Mahiyanganaya and Rikillagaskada hospitals.

The Minister of Health stated that the Cabinet paper will be submitted in the future in this regard.

Parliamentarian Chathura Senaratne, Additional Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Deputy Director General Officers and Directors and officials from the Western Province were also present at the discussion.