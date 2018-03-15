Govt lifts ban on another social media platform

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TCRCSL) said that restrictions on WhatsApp messenger service would be lifted with effect from midnight yesterday.

TRCSL Media Manager Kapila Gamage said that TRCSL members had also discussed the lifting of blanket restrictions on Messenger and Facebook yesterday evening and an announcement would be made on that as well.

WhatsApp is the second most used messenger service in Sri Lanka after Viber.

The government lifted the restriction it had imposed on Viber messenger service from midnight Monday.

The government is having discussions with owners of other social media platforms to ensure that these sites will not be abused for propagating racist propaganda. “We hope to restore access to other social media platforms as well after implementing a proper security system,” Director General of Government Information Sudarshana Gunawardhana said on Tuesday.