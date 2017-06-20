Govt. in informal talks with Emirates-Eran

The Government is holding informal discussions with Emirates to partner our national carrier SriLankan, State Minister of Finance, Eran Wickramaratne told a media briefing .

He said Emirates was one of several airlines with which the government had begun informal discussions for teaming up with Srilankan.

“Mind you no airline will invest even a dollar in Srilankan airlines prior to formal discussion,” the state minister said.

He said there were some other airlines showing some kind of interest in negotiations and would be talking to them as well.