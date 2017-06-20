Home / BUSINESS / Govt. in informal talks with Emirates-Eran

Govt. in informal talks with Emirates-Eran

neo 14 hours ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 43 Views

The Government is holding informal discussions with Emirates to partner our national carrier SriLankan, State Minister of Finance, Eran Wickramaratne told a media briefing .

He said Emirates was one of several airlines with which the government had begun informal discussions for teaming up with Srilankan.

“Mind you no airline will invest even a dollar in Srilankan airlines prior to formal discussion,” the state minister said.

He said there were some other airlines showing some kind of interest in negotiations and would be talking to them as well.

About neo

Check Also

Sri Lanka considering to relax glyphosate ban

The government is considering relaxing the ban on the glyphosate, a widely-used weedicide, to boost …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved