Govt. has provided Rs. 166 mn to provide relief to disaster victims

The government has provided Rs 166 million to provide relief and comfort to the people affected by floods and landslides, Disaster Management Centre said yesterday.

Those funds have been channeled through District Secretaries to the Divisional Secretaries to look after the disaster affected.

Rs. 166,541,000 has been allocated by last Friday to supply cooked food, dry rations, hygienic material, infant food and milk powder to the affected people.

Rs 30,000,000 has been given to Ratnapura district, Rs 49,000,000 to Kalutara, Rs 22,500,000 to Galle, Rs 37,000,000 to Matara, Rs 4,000,000 to Colombo, Rs 4,000,000 to Kegalle, Rs 6,000,000 to Gampaha, Rs 8,000,000 to Hambantota and Rs 6,041,000 to the National Disaster Relief Service said in a media statement.

It said more funds would be made available in the future.