Govt has a responsibility to spread the message of Buddhism – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the government has a responsibility to spread the message of Buddhism across the world while also developing the Buddhist community within Sri Lanka.

The Premier pointed out that Sri Lanka has always acted as a beacon of Theravada Buddhism for devotees across the world.

The Prime Minister made these statements following his visit to the Pannipitiya Sambudhu Viharaya yesterday (9).