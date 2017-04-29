Govt. docs to launch indefinite strike

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will stage a countrywide strike on May 9 unless the government resolves the crisis caused by the continuing operation of the SAITM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine).

GMOA Secretary Dr. Naveen de Zoysa yesterday said that his association had the backing of a large grouping of trade unions representing different sectors.

Dr. Zoysa told local newspaper that an emergency meeting held yesterday, they decided to launch one day strike on May 3 or 4 or 5 to pressure the government. Dr Zoysa said that if the government had failed to settle the issue within the next couple of days, the GMOA would on May 9 announce date for the launch of a continuous strike.

The GMOA official said that Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella and Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne had been aggressively campaigning for SAITM through media at the taxpayers’ expense.