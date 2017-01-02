Govt: bans patients of state hospitals obtaining blood tests from private hospitals

Share ! tweet







The government effective from today (January 01) has banned the practice of patients admitted to state hospitals getting their blood tests done at private hospitals.

Minister of health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajith Senaratne said that the laboratories at all the hospitals in the island are provided with the instruments to conduct the required blood tests.

The Health Minister said that disciplinary action will be taken against directors of the state hospitals if any incidents are reported about obtaining blood tests from private sector.

Minister has given instructions to Secretary of Health Ministry Mr. Anura Jayawickrema to issue a special circular to all directors of hospital with laboratory facilities stating the government's position on blood tests.