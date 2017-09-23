Governors to administer provincial councils

Governors of the three provinces of Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Eastern will be vested with powers to administer the three provincial councils whose term will end this month, after the end of the term of office, Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha said yesterday (21).

Accordingly, the official term of the three provincial councils will not be extended, he said.

The Minister further said that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which by the Supreme Court ruling needed a public referendum in addition to the two-thirds majority in parliament to become law, has proposed to conduct all Provincial Council polls in one day and to extend the term of office of Provincial Councils until that date while delegating the powers of the dissolved Provincial Council to the Parliament.

The term of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council will end on the 27th of this month and the term of office of the North Central Provincial Council will end by the 30th.

The government plans to hold elections early next year for the three provincial councils due to the budget in November and the GCE ordinary level examination and Christmas holidays in Decembe